Brandon Letendre

Brandon “LJ” Joseph Letendre, age 21, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. He was a flooring installer at Dorholt Tile and Home Center in Grand Rapids, MN.
Brandon is survived by his parents, Joe and Brenda Letendre; dog, Aly; brothers and sisters, Brittany (Mike) Goldbach, Lacey (Brandon) Goodell, Amber (Bradee) Smith, Zach (Paige) Letendre, Cody Letendre, Claire Letendre, and Gabby Letendre; nieces and nephews, Lucy and Franklin Goldbach, Liam and Quinn Goodell, and Celine Letendre.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 from 11:00AM-1:00PM at Grand Rapids Assembly of God, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 1:00PM Funeral Service. Rev. Jason Kirschenmann will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN after the service.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.