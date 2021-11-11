Bradley “Wolfie” G. Riendeau 1960 - 2021

Bradley “Wolfie” G. Riendeau, age 61, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 at The Emeralds from a long battle with a brain tumor.
Brad was born in 1960 in Grand Rapids, MN to Shirley and Roland Riendeau. He grew up in Warba, MN area attending schools in Grand Rapids, MN. Brad was known as “the big man with the big heart.” He enjoyed playing pool, exercising at the YMCA, watching all of his favorite Minnesota sports teams and NASCAR on television. He had a special love for his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and nephews. He was always grateful for those who took care of him during his rough times.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents; Clark and Riendeau grandparents; and his brother, Dana. He is survived by his son, Jaimie; daughters, Tanya and Rochelle; brother, Lonny; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; nephews; and special friend, Bev.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
