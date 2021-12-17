Bradley R. Inglebret 1945-2021

Bradley R. Inglebret, 54, Trout Lake, died Thursday, December 16, 2021, in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Born October 18, 1967, in Grand Rapids, he was the son of Jerry and LeeAnn (Gordon) Inglebret. Brad was a 1987 graduate of Greenway High School and was married to Jennifer Feldt on June 8, 1991. Brad had multiple college degrees and was a contractor. He loved to build things including his home as well as his happy place, “The Cabin.” Brad loved to pass on his knowledge and wisdom to his sons. Both were his pride and joy. He enjoyed fishing, snowmobiling and sitting around the campfire.
Brad’s parents, Jerry and LeeAnn Inglebret and aunts, uncles, and cousins preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Jennifer; sons, Dalton and Tyler; a sister, Brenda (Trevis) Stamper; “honorary” brothers, Thorston Kuckels and Artie Stoeke; brothers-in-law, David Feldt, Mike (Kathy) Feldt, and Mark (Jamie) Feldt; sisters-in-law, Abbie (Mark) Edminster, and Deanna (Ryan) Morey; mother-in-law, Gail Watland; aunts, Thora Monson and Sonja Torkkala; numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; many dear friends; and his second best girl, Zara.
Visitation will be 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in the Grace Gospel Church, Taconite. Interment will be in the Trout Lake Lakeside Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.
