Bradley Keith Reymann 1963-2022

Bradley Keith Reymann, age 59, of Deer River, MN passed away Monday, July 18, 2022.
Brad was born in 1963 to Keith and Veronica Alger in California. He graduated from Boys Ranch High School in Texas in 1981. After high school he enlisted in the US Army and served as a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, from 1982 to 1986. Brad then returned to the Deer River area after his discharge.
Brad worked a variety of jobs but was most proud of being a traveling journeyman for different power companies. He worked in multiple states and enjoyed everywhere he visited. Brad loved being outdoors and nature. He was a member of the White Earth Band of Ojibwe.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Lexie (Charlie) Rachunek; brothers, Charles (Scotty) Baden, and Bryan (Deann) Harder; three grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; many extended family; and a lifelong best friend, Bill (Kris) Zitka.
A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Rowe Funeral Home, beginning at 1:00 PM and lasting until 3:00 PM with Military Honors being performed at 2:30.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.