Bradley Harold Bowers 1970-2022

Bradley Harold Bowers, 52, died surrounded by family at his home on Sept. 24, 2022. Brad was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2021. Even though the cancer was nearly in remission, it recently returned full force and took his life in a matter of weeks.
Brad was born Jan. 17, 1970, in LaGrange, Ill., to Char and Bobby Bowers. Soon after, the family moved to the Grand Rapids, Minn., area. Brad attended Cohasset Elementary School, Grand Rapids Middle School, and Grand Rapids High School, graduating in 1988.
Brad met his wife, Shelly, in the fall of 1988, and they were married on Oct. 26, 1991, in Cohasset, Minn. Over the next 10 years, they welcomed three beautiful children to their family, Jake, Luke, and Jessica.
After high school, Brad worked at Pepsi Co. in the warehouse and attended Itasca Community College. Later he began working as a driver at Oak Grove Dairy, based out of Norwood, Minn. He transferred with the same company to cover a route in northern Minnesota, enabling him to move his family back home to Cohasset, Minn. For the last several years, Brad worked at Northern Star Cooperative, based in Deer River, Minn.
Brad, known as “Big Don” to those close to him, enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, attending concerts, camping, summer nights gathering around the firepit, and following Gopher and Wild hockey. Deer hunting at the family hunting grounds held a special significance -- it was a place where he felt his father’s presence. Brad was also an excellent breakfast cook and made some delicious meals over the campfire.
Brad had a striking smile and a distinctive sense of humor, which was often used to show affection to those he loved, particularly his children and grandchildren. He got a kick out of playing pranks and good-natured teasing. Brad was unapologetically himself. We will miss you Big Don!
He is preceded in death by his father, Bobby Bowers.
He is survived by his loving family and friends, including his mother, Char Bowers; his wife of 31 years, Shelly; children, Jake (Ashley) Bowers, Luke Bowers and his girlfriend Erin, and Jessica Bowers and her boyfriend Donovan; grandchildren, Brylee, Bristol and Kael; siblings Rob Bowers, Mike (Shelley) Bowers, and Jean (Eric) Drotts and their families; in-laws, Vicki (Denny) Durand, Todd (Jodi) Janecke, Nicole (Ben) Edwards, and Jamie (Mike) Haagensen and their families; many other family members including aunts, uncles and cousins; and his longtime friend and neighbor Everett (Dawn) Baumel and many other friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, 11 a.m. at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Cohasset, Minn. A gathering of family and friends will be held after the service at Brad and Shelly’s home.
All expressions of sympathy are welcomed. For memorial contributions, the family suggests donations in Brad’s memory to the Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Fund at Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation, IACCF, 350 NW 1st Ave., Suite E, Grand Rapids, MN 55744, or online at gracf.org, select Donate Now, and select Itasca Area Cancer Crisis Endowment.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.