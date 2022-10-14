Bradley Harold Bowers 1970-2022

Bradley Harold Bowers, 52, died surrounded by family at his home on Sept. 24, 2022. Brad was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2021. Even though the cancer was nearly in remission, it recently returned full force and took his life in a matter of weeks.

Brad was born Jan. 17, 1970, in LaGrange, Ill., to Char and Bobby Bowers. Soon after, the family moved to the Grand Rapids, Minn., area. Brad attended Cohasset Elementary School, Grand Rapids Middle School, and Grand Rapids High School, graduating in 1988.

