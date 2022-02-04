Bradford Zwirn Feb 4, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bradford “Brad” Zwirn, age 67, of Squaw Lake, MN passed away Monday, January 31, 2022, at his home.Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com. To plant a tree in memory of Bradford Zwirn as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bradford Zwirn Condolence Bradford Mn Grand Rapids Brad Arrangement Squaw Lake Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Latest e-Edition Herald-Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.