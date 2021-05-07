Braden Joe Villeneuve 1995-2021

Braden Joe Villeneuve, 26 years young, passed into his Heavenly Father’s arms on April 29, 2021 in Grand Rapids, MN as chosen by his Savior Lord Jesus.
Brady was born March 13, 1995 in Torrington, WY, returning to Grand Rapids with his loving mom in 1996. He attended schools in District 318 and graduated in 2013.
Brady overcame many challenges in his young life. He was a talented, hardworking employee of Prestige Building Contractors while also working to establish his own company Diamond Roofing. Brady had great work ethic and motivated others to do and be their best self. He was an extraordinary daddy, an amazing son, grandson, brother, cousin, and friend who was always so kind and full of life and a pleasure to know and be with. He was always there for everyone when they needed it. One of Brady’s favorite quotes was: “If you see someone falling behind, walk beside them. If you see someone being ignored, find a way to include them. Always remind people of their worth. One small act could mean the world to them.” He literally gave the shirt off his back to a homeless person while on a trip to California this February “because the fellow was cold”. Brady was a very spiritual fellow, his favorite verse being Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”.
Brady’s first love was that for his children: Kaiden, Mason, Kimber, and Jaxton Villeneuve. He celebrated life in many ways especially spending time with his beloved children, visiting with family and friends, four-wheeling, hunting, fishing, and working out. Brady was a beautiful person and a dear friend to all.
Brady was preceded in death by his great-grandmothers, Doris Hron and Helen Pfeifer; great-aunt, Sande Villeneuve; aunt, Pauline Villeneuve; cousin, baby Izaak Villeneuve-Soule; and second cousins, Steven Pietila, Aaron Rustad and Tom Hron Jr.
Brady is survived by his loving mother and dad, Michelle Villeneuve and Glen Benson of Grand Rapids, MN; brother, Landen Villeneuve of Duluth, MN; grandparents, Carol Hron Cartie and Greg Cartie of Grand Rapids, MN; grandfather, John Villeneuve of Deer River, MN; aunt, Gina (Mike Soule) Villeneuve-Soule of Cohasset, MN; cousins, Tattum Villeneuve (Nick Hronski) and Samuel, Simon and Eian Villeneuve-Soule of Cohasset, MN; uncle, Dennis Cartie of Houston, TX; great-aunt, Bea Hron, great-aunt, Barbara Rassmussen; great-uncle Tom Hron; great-uncle Bill Hron; great-aunt, Karen Sinkola; cousin, Kayla Hall of Prattville, OK.
Braden is also survived by the dedicated mother of his children (Kaiden, Mason and Kimber), Cassie Gosselin; his beloved girlfriend and mother of Jaxton, Mychal Grife; special friend and mentor, Jeff Beddoe and his family, Brenna, Taylor, Randee and Cody; and many, many more family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Villeneuve family.
A visitation with family and friends will be Thursday, May 13th from 11:00 AM until the 12:00 PM noon Memorial Service at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN. Fr. Blake Rozier will officiate. A private burial service will take place at Harris Cemetery, Harris Township, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.