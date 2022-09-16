Bonnie J. Snyder 1942-2022

Bonnie J. Snyder, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Bonnie was born in 1942 in Wahnena Twp in Cass County, MN to Harry Robert and Stella Virginia Cheney. She was raised in the Days High Landing area in rural Deer River on a large farm with 13 siblings. Bonnie attended the Dorholt Country School and graduated in 1960 from the Deer River High School.

