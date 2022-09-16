Bonnie J. Snyder 1942-2022

Bonnie J. Snyder, age 80, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Bonnie was born in 1942 in Wahnena Twp in Cass County, MN to Harry Robert and Stella Virginia Cheney. She was raised in the Days High Landing area in rural Deer River on a large farm with 13 siblings. Bonnie attended the Dorholt Country School and graduated in 1960 from the Deer River High School.
Bonnie was united in marriage to Gordon Snyder in 1960 at the West Cohasset Chapel. They had just celebrated their 62nd year of marriage. Together they raised their family in the Bigfork and Grand Rapids areas.
Bonnie worked for more than 30 years in retail including JC Penney and Glens Army Navy. After retirement, Bonnie and Gordy spent 15 winters in the Florence, AZ area.
Bonnie mostly enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, whether it be camping & fishing, snowmobiling, gardening, vacations, their Scooty Lake cabin, watching her grandchildren’s events and cooking for her family. Her family will miss the smell and taste of her baking her overnight rolls. She also truly loved spending time with her siblings, nieces, and nephews.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Robert Cheney, Virginia Tracy, Oliver Cheney, Margaret Niemi, Stanley Cheney, Fred Cheney, Phillip Cheney, Harry Cheney Jr., Jay Cheney and Ted Cheney. She is survived by her husband, Gordon Snyder; siblings, Beulah (Jim) McMahon, Marlon Gibeau and Janice (Leroy) Riendeau; children, Terry (Shelley) Snyder, Glenda (Kevin) Olson, Greg Snyder; 5 grandchildren, Ashley, Michael, Ben, Afton & Beau; and 5 great grandchildren, Izzy, Mason, Libby, Macklin and Parker.
A private family service is being planned.
In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Grand Rapids Area Community Foundation/ Blandin Employees for Life.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.