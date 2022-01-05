Bob Lemen 1943-2021

Bob Lemen, age 78, passed on from earth December 29, 2021, at Grand Itasca Hospital.
Bob was born on April 1, 1943, in San Antonio, Texas, to Robert and Betty Lemen, On July 7, 1964, Bob was united in marriage to Leatha Lortz. Bob and Leatha moved to Grand Rapids in 1964.
An Eagle Scout, Bob graduated from John Muir High School in Pasadena, California, attended Indiana University, and graduated from U of M North Central School of Agricultural in Grand Rapids.
He was a longtime employee of the Herald-Review and Northprint, and later self-employed as a salesman, computer programmer and graphic artist. He authored the Rabey Line and unpublished works, and compiled Today: Past, Present, and Future, a journal.
Bob served as a member of the Minnesota Council for the Handicapped, having been appointed by Governor Al Quie. He served on the Grand Rapids National Guard Citizens Advisory Committee, appointed by Governors Quie and Rudy Perpich. In 1980, Bob was elected to the Minnesota House of Representatives. He was a member of the Minnesota Legislative Society and of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association.
As “Nemel the Magician” Bob held the attention of audiences and was a Compeer in the Society of American Magicians.
As “Cowboy Bob” he was an avid horseman, sharing his horses with many young people. He volunteered several years at Forget-Me-Not Foundation therapeutic horse riding program and with the Thistledew DOC Challenge Incarceration Program. Bob came to be recognized for his knowledge of horsemanship and the American West, and was consulted for a number of book and motion picture projects.
Bob was among the founding members of Branded Cowboy Church (CMA) in Bovey. He was a longtime member of Calvary Pines Baptist Church (SBA) north of Cohasset. Though failing health had limited his attendance, he enjoyed Sunday morning dog-sitting for friends who could attend.
Bob recently shared this quotation by Billy Graham: “I have a certainty about eternity that is a wonderful thing, and I thank God for giving me that certainty. I do not fear death. I may fear a little bit about the process, but not death itself, because the moment that my spirit leaves this body, I will be in the presence of the Lord.”
Bob is preceded in death by his parents Robert and Betty Lemen, by son Matthew, by daughter Sarah (Daniel) Mendez, and by granddaughter Jera.
Bob is survived by his wife of 57 years Leatha; by his siblings Bruce Lemen and Mary (Gary) Terkelsen, both of California; by his children David (Christine Monta) Lemen of Maryland; Alice (Dan) Kleinschmidt of Pennsylvania; Gloria (Mark) Arthur of Commonwealth of Virginia; Anna Warmuth of Tennessee; son-in-law Daniel Mendez of Colorado. He is survived by grandchildren Heather, Michael, Emily, Mary, Eliza, Madeleine, Carter, Everett, Angelica, Alexis, Valery, Aaron, and by some who called him “Grandpa”; by great-grandchildren Dream and Jasper; numerous nieces and nephews, dear friends and wonderful neighbors.
Because it is bitter cold “in this neck of the woods” and travel is ill-advised, Bob’s memorial service will be held at a later date to be published in this newspaper. Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.