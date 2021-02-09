Blanche (Bowman) McArdle 1925 - 2021

Blanche (Bowman) McArdle, 95, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away February 5, 2021 at Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids, MN.
Blanche was born June 3, 1925 in Fifty Lakes, MN to Alfred and Sara Hardy. She was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Bowman and they moved to Grand Rapids, MN due to Bob’s employment with the DNR. Blanche and Bob had five sons. Blanche was employed with Itasca Clinic for 15 years. Following raising a family, Blanche and Bob moved to Bemidji, MN due to the relocation of Bob’s employment with the DNR. Following Bob’s retirement due to a medical reasons, Blanche and Bob returned to Grand Rapids, MN. Following Bob’s passing, Blanche was later married to John McArdle.
Her first love was her family and she loved each one with all her heart. She loved the outdoors which included hunting deer and grouse, and fishing. Blanche loved sports especially watching her sons play them. She was also very athletic as well. Blanche was a golfer and an avid bowler where she won the title in 1973 in singles for Minnesota State Bowling League with a series of 664 with a 44 handicap for a 708. There were 7,653 contestants in the bowling tournament that year.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Robert “Bob” Bowman and John McArdle; sons, Robin, Phillip, and Mike Bowman; two sisters, Madge Durm and Linda Havenor; and a brother, Karl Hardy.
Blanche is survived by her sons, Dennis Bowman and Peter (Kris) Bowman; step-son, Terry (Laura) McArdle; brother, Loren Hardy; grandchildren, Teri (Mark) Barker and family, Jason (Melinda) Bowman and family and Chad (Patty) Bowman and family and Sascha (Andy) Hess and family; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, per Blanche’s request no services will be held.
Blanches motto was “Don’t worry – it will all work out!”
