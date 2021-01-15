Blake Robert Stockwell 2001 - 2021

Blake Robert Stockwell, 19, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, January 4, 2021, at Choctaw Nation Health Care Center, Talahina, OK due to injuries sustained in an industrial accident.
Blake was born in 2001 in Grand Rapids, MN. He graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 2019 and then attended Hibbing Technical College for auto mechanics. Blake worked as a cook for various restaurants around the Grand Rapids area, but most recently was employed with NCS of Bemidji as a fiber optic cable installer. He loved working on cars, fishing, visiting with friends, and most of all being with his family.
He is preceded in death by his grandpas, Darryl C. Sobey and Clarence Stockwell & grandma, Margaret Kanniainen; his sibling, Rhylea Stockwell.
Blake is survived by his parents, Trena and Jorge Badilla of Grand Rapids and Tyson and Melissa Stockwell of Warba, MN; siblings, Marelowe Cox of Gold Beach, OR; Keagan Carlson, Aidan Badilla, Cameron Badilla all of Grand Rapids, MN, Hunter Vadakes of Superior WI, Trever Stockwell, Avyrea Stockwell, and Karder Stockwell of Grand Rapids, MN; grandparents, Karen Sobey and Robert Erickson both of Grand Rapids, MN; and many other family and friends.
A visitation will be held Tuesday, January 19, 2021 beginning at 12 Noon lasting until the 1:30 P.M. Memorial Service at the United Methodist Church in Grand Rapids, MN. Rev. Jim Crecelius will officiate. Burial will be in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.