Bill C. O’Brien 1945-2021

Bill C. O’Brien, age 76, of Cohasset, MN passed away Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Maplewoods Assisted Living in Deer River, Minnesota.
Bill was born in 1945 to Thomas and Hazel O’Brien in Park Rapids, MN. He worked for the BNSF railroad until his retirement in 2000. He enjoyed being with his family and friends. Bill loved to go camping, fishing, and loved messing around in the garage. Bill especially liked spending time with family friends Leroy and Barb Scovel. Above all else, Bill enjoyed spending time with his grandkids; they were his world.
Preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Leslie O’Brien; grandson, Azriel Johnson; brothers, George, Thomas, Leo; and sisters, Delores, and Jeanette.
Bill is survived by his children, Kenny O’Brien, Brian O’Brien, Kimberly O’Brien; step-daughter, Lacy Carner; sisters, Loretta (Rod) Frank; brother, Mike O’Brien; grandchildren, Aleasha, Toni, Kendra, Katie, Larae, Preston, Lilly, Aliviah, Nyomi, Jacelee, Lyric; and three great grandchildren one on the way.
A Celebration of Life will be at a later date. The family would like to thank the Maplewoods staff and Essentia Health Hospice for everything they did for our father in the short time he was with them.
Arrangements are pending with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.