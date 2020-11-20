1/16/1938-11/12/2020
Bev graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1956. Survived by son Dan (Angie Dhruvan) and granddaughter Laura; sisters Linda Moore Comstock (Bob), Maureen Moore (Gene) and several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by husband Jack Stewart,parents Francis and Dorothy Moore and brother Richard Moore.
Bev graduated from the University of Minnesota and was a guidance counselor there for many years in the General College with first generation and new immigrant students. She engaged in social activism and womens rights and embraced life with humor and joyful expression.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
No services are scheduled at this time.