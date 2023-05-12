Beverly Jean Goplin 1938-2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Beverly Jean Goplin, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Sugar Brook Villa.

Beverly Watson was born on December 20, 1938, in Grand Forks, ND to Fred and Alice Watson. When she was five years old, her family moved to Fargo, ND. She graduated from Central High School in 1957 and started college at Moorhead State that fall. It was there that she met Lee Bren Goplin, whom she married on August 2, 1958. They lived in Fargo, Park Rapids, and Albert Lea before settling in Grand Rapids. Beverly worked as a secretary at Southwest school from 1970 to 1994. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid bridge player for many years, and cooking holiday meals for her family. She spent a lot of time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

