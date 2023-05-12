Beverly Jean Goplin 1938-2023

It is with profound sadness that the family of Beverly Jean Goplin, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN died peacefully surrounded by family, Monday, May 1, 2023, at Sugar Brook Villa.
Beverly Watson was born on December 20, 1938, in Grand Forks, ND to Fred and Alice Watson. When she was five years old, her family moved to Fargo, ND. She graduated from Central High School in 1957 and started college at Moorhead State that fall. It was there that she met Lee Bren Goplin, whom she married on August 2, 1958. They lived in Fargo, Park Rapids, and Albert Lea before settling in Grand Rapids. Beverly worked as a secretary at Southwest school from 1970 to 1994. She enjoyed gardening, was an avid bridge player for many years, and cooking holiday meals for her family. She spent a lot of time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
After Bev and Lee retired, they finally had the time to travel, which they enjoyed so much. Lee had wanted to bring Bev to all the places he’d been to while in the Navy. Bev also enjoyed traveling with her two best friends, Kris and Janine. They shared many wonderful adventures together.
Bev had deep faith in God and attended First Lutheran Church for many years.
Sadly, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and grandson, Nico Saraceni.
She is survived by three children, Brenda (Bob) Saraceni of Newtown, CT, Steven (Molly) Goplin of Grand Rapids, MN, and Kim Goplin of Cohasset, MN; grandchildren, Sarah Kingsley of Hill City, Jason (Kate) Makinen of Grand Rapids, Luke (Marissa Schuldheisz) Davis of Mapleton, ND; Isabella Saraceni of Newtown, CT; seven great-grandchildren (one on the way); one brother, David (Enid) Watson; as well as numerous relatives and friends.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at River Grand and Sugar Brook Villa for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, May 23 at 12 Noon until the 1:00 p.m. Memorial Service at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Grand Rapids. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate. A Private inurnment will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
As an expression of sympathy, Bev asked that donations be made to St. Jude Hospital.