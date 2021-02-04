Beverly J. Gustason 1932 - 2021

Beverly J. Gustason, 89, lifelong resident of Taconite died Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Grand Village in Grand Rapids, MN.
She was born January 6, 1932 to Clifford and Dorothy (Flora) Odden in Bovey, MN. Beverly was a member of First United Church of Coleraine and Bovey, the Elderberry Club, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Taconite, and the Red Hat Society. A homemaker by trade, Beverly was an avid painter, she was active in her church with Bible study, and the church choir. She also volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Some of her favorite pastimes included: guitar lessons, pottery, going on YMCA mystery trips, and skiing in her younger years, and she especially liked camping in the summer with friends. Beverly enjoyed visiting with people and was never afraid to try something new.
She is survived by her children, Eugene (Cheryl) Gustason, Stewartville, MN, Ed (Kerry) Gustason, Virginia, MN, Vicki (Rob) Jamsa, Bovey, MN, and Nels (Leeha) Gustason, Coleraine, MN, 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 5 great-great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, Joan Odden, Bovey, MN, and her 5 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Dorothy Odden, husband George Gustason in 2001, brother, Jack Odden, her 1st husband, Paul Geroy and their son, Paul Geroy Gustason.
Per Beverly’s request, there will be a private gathering of family and friends at Peterson Funeral Chapel in Coleraine. Interment will be in Lakeview Cemetery of Coleraine.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.