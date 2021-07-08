Beverly J. Brock (Saari) died at age 90 on November 17, 2019 at Arbors II in Burnsville, MN. She donated her body to the Anatomy Bequest Program at the University of Minnesota.
A Celebration of Beverly’s Life will be held Saturday, July 17, 2021 at the Libbey Funeral Home in Grand Rapids, MN with a visitation beginning at 11:00 AM followed by the memorial service at 12 noon at the funeral home. The inurnment ceremony will follow at the Itasca-Calvary Cemetery in Grand Rapids, MN. A reception will take place immediately after cemetery service at the Nyberg Center in Coleraine, MN.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.libbeyfuneralhome.com.