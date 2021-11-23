Beverly Gayle Henderson 1931 - 2021

Beverly Gayle Henderson, age 90, in Grand Rapids, MN passed away Friday, November 19, 2021, in Grand Itasca Hospital.
Beverly was born in 1931 in Wirt, MN to Virgil and Gwen Smith. She graduated from Bigfork High School. On July 17, 1948, Beverly was united in marriage to Russell Henderson. They made their home in Chicago, IL for a short time and then moved back to Grand Rapids, MN. Beverly was employed with Reed Drug for 30 years. She was passionate about donating and supporting Veterans Organizations.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Russell; two grandsons, Nathan and Derek Henderson; and her brothers, Larry and Lynn Smith.
Beverly is survived by her four sons, Michael Henderson of Grand Rapids, MN, Patrick Henderson of Grand Rapids, MN, Timothy (Drucilla) Henderson of Eden Prairie, MN, and Kerry Henderson of Grand Rapids, MN; one sister, Helen Helleckson of Deer River, MN; one grandchild; and one great grandchild.
A celebration of life will be held in the Spring/Summer of 2022.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.