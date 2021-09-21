Beverly Ann Gager 1941 - 2021

Beverly Ann Gager, 80 of Grand Rapids, MN died on Friday, September 17, 2021 in the Grand Itasca Hospital.
Born on September 5, 1941 in Harvey, IL, she was the daughter of Carl E. and Offie M. (Moneymaker) Lindquist. Grew up and went to school in the Chicago, IL area, met Martin Gager in Harvey, IL and they were married and have been together for over 60 years. They moved to Coleraine in 1970 where they raised their family. Bev worked for many years in the deli at Gordy’s grocery and retired from Peterson Insurance in Grand Rapids. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed watching her kids and grandkids play sports. She was an avid blueberry picker and she would bake with what she harvested.
Survivors include her husband Martin, children; Michael (Linda) Gager, Eric (Joni) Gager, Kris (Corey) Brown and Karyn Surface. Grandchildren; Kaija (Adam) Johnson, Ashley (Jim) Nelson, Ryan and Tony Gager, Josh Gager, Cody (Samantha) Strom and Dylan Surface. Great-grandchildren; Kailee Troumbly, Ava, Ari and Kenzie Johnson, Evie, Luke and Levi Nelson, Rylee and Judd Gager.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Private family services will be held.
Arrangements by the Peterson Funeral Chapel and Cremation Services.
To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.