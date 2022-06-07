Betty M. Bird 1933-2022

Betty M. Bird, age 88 of Cohasset, MN died Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Autumn Lane Assisted Living with her family at her side.
Born September 19, 1933 in Remer, Minnesota, she was the oldest child of Esther (Peabody) and Herbert Seiffert. She grew up in Remer and graduated from Remer High School. She then attended Minneapolis Business School. Following the completion of her schooling, Betty moved to Grand Rapids, MN. While she was babysitting for a family, she met Birney Bird who would become her husband on June 21, 1952. Together, they raised a family of six children.
Betty was proud to be the secretary to the Itasca County Attorney. She also worked in the Itasca County Engineer’s office. She later went to work as a legal secretary for a private law firm in Grand Rapids and retired in the late 1990s.
Betty can be remembered as lady with a very deep love of the Lord and was always active in her church. Listening to music, Christian music and the old-fashioned Country music were her favorites. She enjoyed helping others – by doing income taxes each year, assisting aging people, or just enjoying a visit with a shut in. In her younger days, she enjoyed fishing and hunting with Birney including the annual trek to Montana to hunt mule deer. Betty bowled on a Ladies League and truly loved to play cards and board games. She enjoyed cooking and baking and truly would choose sweet treats and desserts as her favorite part of any meal! Above all, Betty truly enjoyed being a grandmother. She had made sure each grandchild received a birthday and Christmas card including a package of Trident gum – her signature gift!
Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Birney Bird in 1998; their son, Brian Bird in 2007; her parents, Esther Seiffert and Herbert Seiffert; and brother-in-law, Kenneth Krussow.
She will be deeply missed by her children, Betty (Scott) Jeffers, Lee (Bonnie) Bird, Joy (Ken) Whitted, Jesse (Dawn) Bird, and Jerry (Karen) Bird; 16 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; 6 great great grandchildren; step-mother, Libby Seiffert; her siblings, Wayne (Shirley) Seiffert, Darlene Krussow, and Paul (Kay) Seiffert; and nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022 at Community Bible Chapel, Cohasset with visitation beginning at 1:00 PM. Interment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Remer, Minnesota.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.