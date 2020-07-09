Betty Louise Stone, age 86, died peacefully at her daughter Maxine’s home in Grand Rapids, MN on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.
Betty was born at home in Hill City, MN on September 7, 1933, the daughter of Ottmar and Martha Lindquist. She lived in Hill City, MN. Betty graduated from Hill City High School and fell in love with Clifford Stone. They were married December 22, 1951 and settled in Grand Rapids, MN. She worked as a nurse and enjoyed traveling, photography, camping, horses, carpentry, water skiing and boating, and her vegetable and flower gardens.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Clifford; sister, Leila Luedeking; brother, Ottmar Lindquist.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Maxine (Marcus) Moe; son, Eugene Stone; sisters, Kathryn Anne Simms, Viola Spenser; brother, Bernhard (Carole) Lindquist; sister-in-law, Helen Lindquist; 3 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 12:00 PM Funeral Service. Rev Doug Folsom will officiate. Burial will be at Harris Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN. For those unable to attend, a video of the service will be available on the Rowe Funeral Home website in the days following the service.
