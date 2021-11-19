Betty Louise (Averill) Kosbau, age 87, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Betty was born October 17, 1934 in International Falls, MN to Erwin (Ebby) and Louise (Madsen) Averill. Betty graduated from Falls High School in 1952 and worked at The Journal newspaper and MANDO (Minnesota and Ontario) Paper Company until she married Harold Kosbau in June of 1956.
Betty loved taking care of her family, cooking big meals, and gathering everyone together for special events and holidays. She enjoyed sewing as well as planting flowers and trees. She is known in her family for her silly sense of humor and her endless energy.
While her family always came first, Betty also enjoyed working in the community. She loved working as an Avon representative, driving around the rural areas of Grand Rapids visiting and having coffee while showing and selling the latest Avon products. She worked as a teacher’s aide at Southwest Elementary School. Betty was also a member of the Southwest School PTA, creating and leading fun celebrations like the annual Snow Day and Halloween parties. She was an active member of the volunteers at IMC (Itasca Medical Center) including Lights of Love, collecting mittens and hats for children. She was a member of Sons of Norway, and also volunteered at the Grand Rapids YMCA.
When her husband Harold retired from teaching at Itasca Junior College to go into the farming business with his brother, Betty began inventing and testing wild rice recipes and collaborated on the first wild rice cookbook. She worked with the MN Wild Rice Council and prepared and presented wild rice dishes at the MN State Fair for many years. After Harold retired from farming, they began spending winters at Fun n Sun Resort in San Benito, Texas. They liked to socialize with their friends, and they loved to attend concerts and dances, the polka being one of their favorites. They also enjoyed hosting parties and taking trips into Mexico. Betty discovered a love for oil painting and shared her works of art with her family members who cherish them.
Betty and Harold loved to travel and visited several countries together. They were deeply rooted in their faith and very involved members of the church, attending Zion Lutheran and St. Andrews in Grand Rapids and Our Redeemer in Cohasset, MN. Betty taught Sunday school and attended and led bible studies. She helped with the annual lefse and lutefisk dinners and volunteered for many church events throughout the years.
Preceded in death by husband, Harold Kosbau; son, Hal; brother, Floyd Averill; and parents, Erwin and Louise Averill.
Betty is survived by her brother, Ron Averill; daughter, Cathe (Rob) Dahline; son, Greg (Susan) Kosbau; daughter, Tammy (John) Rassier; daughter-in-law, Judi Kosbau; grandchildren, Nathan Kosbau, Joe (Crystal) Doyle, Jena (Chris) Madison, Jessica (Mark) Sylvester, Jared (Cassie) Dahline, Marco Rassier, Marie Rassier, Jeremy (Holley) Lehman, Kimberly Hanna, Krista Kosbau; great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Brody, Mya, Rylee, Harvey, Drew, Blake, Beau, Ethan (Maddy), Dawson, Mason, Kennedy, Carson, Joshua, Micah, Makayla, Nicolas; great-great granddaughter, Lolona; and many relatives and special friends.
Due to COVID, a small, family gathering will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.