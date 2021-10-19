Betty Lou Shank 1941 - 2021

Betty Lou Shank, age 80, of Grand Rapids, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Cuyuna Medical Center in Crosby. Betty was born on September 2, 1941, in Napoleon North Dakota to Ray & Amelia (Wiest) Craig.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Elaine (Jason Cooley) Krein and Charles (Crystal) Bain; sisters; Irene Carpenter and Frances Moch; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren.
Betty is preceded in death by her parents; Husband, Gene; 6 children and a sister.
There will be no services at this time for Betty.