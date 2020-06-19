Betty Lou Klev, age 88, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Garden Court Chateau.
Betty was born in 1932 in Ada, MN. Betty was a wonderful cook and worked at Micky’s Café. She even met the love of her life Lester Klev in a restaurant where she was working, they were happily married for 70 years. She was always proud that “her claim to fame” was she waited on Johnny Cash. Betty was a hard worker and very handy and took excellent care of her garden, which she kept very beautiful all season long. She loved fishing and walking outdoors. Betty was a doting mother and grandmother. Her family was her whole world.
Preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Viola, Shirley; brother, Delmer; and grandson, Cass Mohler.
Betty is survived by her husband, Lester; sons, Garfield (Sandy), Kent (Shirley), Karston (Karla) Klev; sister, Velorus Larson; and grandchildren, Erik, Chad, Kristopher, Cody, Brett Mohler, Kimberly Storlie, and Jennifer Klev.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed the 1:00 PM Memorial Service. Burial will be at Wildwood Cemetery, Cohasset, MN the following day.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.