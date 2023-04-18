Betty Lou (Jarvi) Eckert Britta Arendt Apr 18, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Betty Lou (Jarvi) Eckert 86 0f Deer River, MN, passed away March 21, 2023 in Deer River, MN.Betty is survived by: Children: Diana Fox, Susan (Charles) Rydberg , Teresa (Lonny) Witkofsky, Jesse (Rose) Jarvi, Mary (Ronald) Salo. Step Children: Vicki Hennessey, Bonnie Kjos, David Eckert. Sister-In-Laws Jackie & Ester Lund Step Brother Doug (Geri) Randall. Grandchildren: Christopher (Sonja) Fox, Jason Fox, Nicole (Dustin) Ritter, Benjamin (Meagan) Rydberg, Melissa (Nick) Wilson, Brad (Lisa) Chandler, Amanda (Jerry) Perrington, Andy (Mary) Chandler, Frances (Jake) Wilkinson, Jessica (Jarame) Jetland, Desiree Jarvi. Great Grandchildren: Gino, Sonny & Sienna Fox, Blake, Levi & Coltin Ritter, Jaxon, Harper & Kallie Rydberg, Kayla & Katie Chandler, Aiden & Linda Chandler, Jason & Amara Hager, Ellie Chandler, Savanna & Eathan Phillips, Jayden & Faith Molloy, Aubrey Jarvi, Isaiah Brown, Jade Jetland, Landin Rahier. Great-great Grandchildren: Asher Shea, Ashlynn Fedder.Preceded By: Parents Jesse & Ruth Lund, Step Mother: Evelyn Lund, Husbands: Ralph Jarvi, Bruce Eckert, Companion Maynard Wheeler. Granddaughter: Chloe Evelyn LouMae Salo, Step Daughter Kathy Drieman, Brothers: Morris, Truman & Darrell Lund. Step Brothers: Ronnie & Lester Randall. Step Sister: Marilyn Romnes Stubbs.Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.Funeral Service: Saturday May 27, 2023 12:00 Noon Marcell Community Church with a lunch to follow. To plant a tree in memory of Betty Eckert as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Genealogy Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form