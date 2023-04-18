Betty Lou (Jarvi) Eckert

Betty Lou (Jarvi) Eckert 86 0f Deer River, MN, passed away March 21, 2023 in Deer River, MN.

Betty is survived by: Children: Diana Fox, Susan (Charles) Rydberg , Teresa (Lonny) Witkofsky, Jesse (Rose) Jarvi, Mary (Ronald) Salo. Step Children: Vicki Hennessey, Bonnie Kjos, David Eckert. Sister-In-Laws Jackie & Ester Lund Step Brother Doug (Geri) Randall. Grandchildren: Christopher (Sonja) Fox, Jason Fox, Nicole (Dustin) Ritter, Benjamin (Meagan) Rydberg, Melissa (Nick) Wilson, Brad (Lisa) Chandler, Amanda (Jerry) Perrington, Andy (Mary) Chandler, Frances (Jake) Wilkinson, Jessica (Jarame) Jetland, Desiree Jarvi. Great Grandchildren: Gino, Sonny & Sienna Fox, Blake, Levi & Coltin Ritter, Jaxon, Harper & Kallie Rydberg, Kayla & Katie Chandler, Aiden & Linda Chandler, Jason & Amara Hager, Ellie Chandler, Savanna & Eathan Phillips, Jayden & Faith Molloy, Aubrey Jarvi, Isaiah Brown, Jade Jetland, Landin Rahier. Great-great Grandchildren: Asher Shea, Ashlynn Fedder.

