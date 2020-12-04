Betty Lee Akre 1929-2020

Betty Lee Akre, age 91, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Grand Village.
Betty was born in 1929 to Harold and Myrtle Lee in Grand Rapids, MN. She graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1947 and went on to attend the Minnesota Institute of Art and worked as an illustrator for newspaper advertisers. Betty and Robert Akre were united in marriage in 1950.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; and sister, Joanne Durling.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Barbara Troy of West Fargo, ND; son, David (Jill) Akre of Cherry Hill, NJ; grandchildren, Robert (Jeanie) Troy, Sarah (Jeremy) Hughes, Jessica Akre, Samantha Akre; brother, Donald Lee; sisters, Janet Pasterick, Marilyn Stenson; and numerous nieces and nephews and great grandchildren.
Betty was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life and burial will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are preferred to Community Presbyterian Church, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.