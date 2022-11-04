Betty L. Yattaw Tveite

Deceased’s Obituary Betty Lee Yattaw Tveite (Phillipsen) currently of Amira Choice Homes in Forest Lake, Minnesota, died peacefully on October 17, 2022 at the age of 95. Betty was born in Rice Lake, WI on September 29, 1927, and moved to Minneapolis with her family when she was a senior in high school. She was married to Edwin Yattaw for 45 years until his passing in 1993. Betty wed Paul Tviete in 1993 until his death in 2017.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence & Rose Phillipsen; husband(s) Edwin Yattaw, Paul Tviete; daughter, Kristin Yattaw; son-in-law, Russell Cummings; sisters, Beverly Pratt (Doug) & Marilyn Duffy (George) and great grandson, Ashton Singer.
Betty was a resident of Grand Rapids for many years. She was active in her church, Zion Lutheran, Deer Hunters Assoc, Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids library, and many other volunteer positions.
Betty moved to Forest Lake in 2017 to be closer to her children. She is survived by her sons, David (LuAnn) and Donald Yattaw; her daughter, Julie Grzybowski (Gary Preston); grandchildren, Christopher Yattaw (Holly), Jessica Yattaw (Omar Garcia), Kevin Yattaw (Melisa), Ryan Hutton (Grant), Andrew Grzybowski and 7 great grandchildren.
Private Services have been held.
