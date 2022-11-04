Betty Jane “Brown” Mertes
Betty Jane “Brown” Mertes, age 75, went to be with her Jesus on October 25, 2022 at Deer River, MN Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Betty was born in Grand Rapids, MN on May 7, 1947 to James Anthony and Hazel Ann Brown, and spent most of her years in Cohasset, MN. She married Richard “Bud” Mertes in 1964 and had three very loving and devoted daughters. Betty worked at the Sawmill Supper Club, Blandin Paper Company, was a Home Health Aide for several years, and built and operated “On Golden Pond” assisted living home.
Betty had many talents which included, painting, floral, and wreath making, and finding antiques. Betty loved spending time with her family, and cherished her grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Betty’s first love and best friend was her Jesus, and she gave all her family that special gift of knowing Him. Almost every person that crossed Betty’s path, she made sure to share the gift of Jesus and how much he loves us.
Betty remained strong, independent, and opinionated, even during all the years of health challenges. She was truly the family’s matriarch. Betty had unwavering amount of faith no matter what kind of trials came her way, or in the lives of her loved ones, and always knew what to say to bring comfort to those in need.
Betty loved unconditionally, touched the lives of many, and will be greatly missed.
Betty was proceeded in death by her husband of 57 years, Richard “Bud” Mertes, parents, sister Kelly Brown, brothers, James “Spike” Brown, and Bill Brown.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Connie (Rick) Krueth, Christie (Michael) Gibeau, and Cindy (Michael) May. She is also survived by 8 Grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, brother, Joe (Hope) Brown, sisters, Kathy Rasmussen, Missy Brown, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Betty’s family would like to express their gratitude for all the prayers, love, and support during this difficult time.
Due to Betty and Bud passing just 16 days apart, there will be a combined service/celebration of life for both of them at Cohasset Community Bible Chapel in Cohasset, MN on November 19, 2022 at 1PM.
