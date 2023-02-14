Betty Elaine Johnson, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Home and Comfort, Coleraine, MN.
Betty was born in 1932 to William and Vera Miles in Chicago, IL. She grew up in the Chicago area and after graduating high school, she enrolled in Atlantic Union College and Canadian Union College, earning her bachelor’s degree. In 1957, Betty moved with her parents to Grand Rapids, MN where she raised her family. Betty moved to Duluth, MN, working nearly 20 years as paralegal before retirement brought her back to Grand Rapids.
Betty enjoyed music, books, puzzles, and Western movies. Blessed with “the gift of gab”, she will be remembered for her deep love and appreciation of a good joke, healthy fits of laughter, and moments shared with family and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents; son, William “Bill” Johnson; and great grandson, Ethan Wagner. She is survived by her daughter, Holly (Robert) Beck of Lincoln, NE; son, Karl (Kerry) Johnson of Grand Rapids, MN; 7 grandchildren: Rob, Jackie, Randi, Ryan, Jennifer, Kristin, and Brittany; and 14 great grandchildren.
Memorials preferred to St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church where Betty was a member. A graveside service will be held in Itasca-Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Arrangements are with the Libbey Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.