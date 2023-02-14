Betty Elaine Johnson, age 90, of Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Home and Comfort, Coleraine, MN.

Betty was born in 1932 to William and Vera Miles in Chicago, IL. She grew up in the Chicago area and after graduating high school, she enrolled in Atlantic Union College and Canadian Union College, earning her bachelor’s degree. In 1957, Betty moved with her parents to Grand Rapids, MN where she raised her family. Betty moved to Duluth, MN, working nearly 20 years as paralegal before retirement brought her back to Grand Rapids.

