Betty Ann Crowe 1943 - 2021

Betty Ann Crowe, 77, died February 13, 2021, in Grand Rapids.
Betty was born Oct. 12, 1943 in Cass Lake, Minn.
She is survived by her son Arnold Crowe of Grand Rapids, brother John Nason of Deer River, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Michael Crowe, three sons, Shawn, Jason and Mark Crowe, parents Mark and Dorothy Nason, sisters Marcia Glines and Carold Schultz, brothers Maynard and Charlie Mason and one grandson.
A service will be held Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Deer River, Minn.
Burial will be at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Ball Club, Minn., this spring.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer and Bigfork, Minn.