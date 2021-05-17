Betty Ann Bellefy, 70, of Taconite, died on Friday, May 7, 2021 in her home.
Born June 23, 1950 in Minneapolis, she was the daughter of Anver and Evelyn (Petrick) Hammer. Betty had been a resident of Itasca County most of her life and was married to Art Bellefy on September 11, 2019 in Grand Rapids. She liked to knit and crochet, had been a truck driver, and in her younger days, she liked to travel with carnivals.
Betty’s parents and a brother Gary preceded her in death.
Survivors include her husband, Art; children, Michael, Dawn, and Edward; seven grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and a sister, Vickie.
There will be a gathering of family and friends from 12:00 Noon until 2:00 PM on Monday, May 24, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com