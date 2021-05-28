Bette Jean Beck, 73, of Grand Rapids and Casa Grande AZ, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on May 8, 2020, after a courageous 20 year battle with cancer.
Bette was born February 23, 1947, to Howard and Esther Hodgson. She grew up in Calumet, MN and graduated from Greenway High School. She married Robert Beck on December 10, 1966 and they remained married for 54 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Survived by her husband, Robert; children, Melissa and James; Grandchildren, Jacob, Sarah, Jenna, Jimmie, Megan, and Alex; Brother, Bill Hodgson of Grand Rapids, Sister-in laws; Kathleen Elich of Marble, Diana Wenino of Imperial Beach CA, and Barbara Schaumburg of Bloomington MN; Her special friends Peter and Peggy Bibich and their family as well as countless other friends.
Bette worked many years as an aide at Greenway High in the Special Education Department and was a 50 year member of Eastern Star. Bette belonged to the Calumet Presbyterian Church all her life, holding many positions.
A memorial service for Bette will be held June 8, 2021 at 11:00 am at the Presbyterian Church in Calumet MN.
A luncheon will follow at the Greenway Snowmobile Club in Calumet with a private burial following,