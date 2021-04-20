Betsey M. Robertson 1940 - 2021

Betsey M. Robertson, 80, longtime Marble resident, died Monday, April 19, 2021 in the Grand Itasca Hospital, Grand Rapids.
Born August 2, 1940 in Grand Rapids, she was the daughter of Melvin and Ethel (Geving) Valtinson. Betsey was a Grand Rapids High School Graduate, a member of the St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, the Marble Civic Club, and had been a Cub Scout den mother and Girl Scout volunteer. Betsey had been a waitress for many years and managed Ron’s Korner Market in Marble. Betsey and Daryll W. Robertson were married on February 7, 1959 in Grand Rapids.
Betsey’s parents; her husband Daryll; a “grandson” Aaron Taylor; siblings, Beverly Meier, Roger, Wesley, Maynard, and Robert Valtinson, Joyce Bergstrom, Lois Rauss, and Forest, Gorden, and Ruth Valtinson; and her best friend, Kathy Axford preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Brent Robertson and Lynne (Dick) Anderson, both of Marble, Gina (Jerry) Swanson of Nashwauk, and Tammy (Bill) Ruesink of Bovey; grandchildren, Ron, Amanda, Jessica, Brandyn, Kaelyn, Brian, Adam, Gabrielle, and Rick; fifteen great grandchildren; five great great grandchildren; siblings, David (Trisha) Valtinson, Gary (Brenda) Valtinson, and Carol Anderson; brothers-in-law, Dallas Robertson, Ron Bergstrom, and Glenn Rauss; sisters-in-law, Rosemary, Judy, and Roxy Valtinson; son-in-law, Ron Predovich, Sr; and special family friend, Pete Axford.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Friday, April 23, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine and will continue from 10:00 AM until the 11:00 AM funeral service on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the Peterson Funeral Chapel of Coleraine. Interment will be in the Itasca - Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids. To leave an online message of condolence please visit our website at www.petersonfuneralchapelofcoleraine.com.