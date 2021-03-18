Beryl (Blondie) K. Rasley Lee 1919 - 2021

Beryl (Blondie) K. Rasley Lee of Deer River, Minnesota passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on March 12, 2021.
Beryl was born on May 7, 1919 in Niobrara, Nebraska, first child born to Ben & Ethel Rasley. The family of four with now another baby girl, Jessie, moved to Deer River, Minnesota when Beryl was about 3 years old. Beryl eventually became the oldest sister to six siblings, Jessie, Elaine, Benny, twins Robert and Richard, and the youngest, Dorothy Ann, all deceased except Dorothy Ann. Beryl is also predeceased by a grandson, Jason Lee.
Beryl graduated from Deer River High School in 1938 and soon met and married Frank C Lee (1922-1989) from Grygla, Minnesota, in 1940. Four children were born to them,
twins Cathy & Carol, Joeann, & Frank.
Beryl is survived by her sister Dorothy Ann Williams, College Place, Washington, her sister-in-law Toby Rasley, Fairbanks, Alaska,1st cousin Rosemary Sweum, Seattle, Washington, all in their 90s and 4 younger first cousins; Connie Cornish Rose of Claremore, Oklahoma, Karen Cornish of Oklahoma, Donna Rasley Christoffels of NewYork, James Robert Rasley of Indiana.
Beryl is also survived by her four children, and their families. Catherine Lee Thompson-Guastella, Republic, Missouri - Marc Thompson (Jill) Missouri, Dean Thompson (Robin) Missouri… Carol Lee Isaacs, Deer River, Minnesota - Natalie Johnson (Brent), Todd Isaacs (Pam), Tasha Holm (Marty) all Minnesota… Joeann Lee Moran and husband Jim, Truckee, California - Julie Adams (Mike) Colorado, Jill Baxter (Tom), London, Jeff Moran (Danielle) California… son Frank C Lee and wife Kathy, Fairbanks, Alaska - Justin Lee, Jolynn Lee Rice (Johnny) both Alaska.
She has not only been blessed with10 grandchildren, but with 26 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren. Beryl also enjoyed life-long cherished relationships with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and family friends across the nation. Over the years her travels took her to many family visits, celebrations, and gatherings in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, Georgia, Texas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Pennsylvania, Colorado, Montana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Wisconsin, California, and Alaska where she and her family lived for a number of years, moving there in 1961. While in Fairbanks, Alaska she established and ran a successful ChildCare business from her home until moving back to Deer River, MN to care for her elderly parents at their farm, circa mid 70s. After they passed away she once again established a ChildCare business, this time in Deer River taking care of many children of all ages for many years in her home. Her friendships through her businesses became lifelong loving relationships, even several from abroad.
Our mother was a strong determined woman, reliable and dedicated in whatever she pursued, meeting challenges head on, and always offering a helping hand where needed. She touched many lives, living to be almost 102 years old with a clear sound mind, giving advice, stating her opinions, sharing interesting experiences and illuminating family history right to the end of her days. She is loved by many. She leaves an immeasurable void.
Our family wants to express our deepest gratitude to first responders, all medical staff and Mom’s caregivers, Marilyn Lundeen, Lou Harper, Lou Anna Doty, Terri Barret, and Chris Vincent. Last but not least, our heartfelt gratefulness to our sister Carol who for so many years provided help and support with Mom’s everyday care, transportation, lunch and dinner outings, holiday celebrations, and much more. The list goes on. Carol, we cannot thank you enough.
Please in Lieu of flowers, donate if you wish to the Deer River Food Shelf 1049 Comstock Drive, PO Bx 2, Deer River, MN 56636…Phone # 218 246 2500
Visitation to be held at the Carroll Funeral Home in Deer River on Saturday, March 27 from 5pm-7pm. A short memorial will begin at 6:30.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 4th, 2021 at the farm on Lee Road, Deer River, MN. Time and details TBA.
Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River & Bigfork, Minnesota.