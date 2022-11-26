Bertram Armstrong Kleven 1922-2022

Bertram Armstrong Kleven, age 100, of Grand Rapids, MN died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home at River Grand Assisted Living.

Bert was born on January 22, 1922, to Edward and Hedwig (Ortler) Kleven in Hill City, MN. He attended school in Ball Bluff and Hill City until enlisting in the United States Army, serving in the Air Force during World War II. In 1963, Bert married Marion (Olson) LaSpina. Bert worked for logging camps, worked as an arc welder, and heavy equipment operator before becoming a forest ranger for Aitkin County. He worked for Aitkin County until his retirement in 1980. After their retirement, Bert and Marion moved to Swan Lake in Pengilly, MN and Bert worked as land developer of the Lake Shore Lots.

