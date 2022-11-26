Bertram Armstrong Kleven 1922-2022

Bertram Armstrong Kleven, age 100, of Grand Rapids, MN died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home at River Grand Assisted Living.
Bert was born on January 22, 1922, to Edward and Hedwig (Ortler) Kleven in Hill City, MN. He attended school in Ball Bluff and Hill City until enlisting in the United States Army, serving in the Air Force during World War II. In 1963, Bert married Marion (Olson) LaSpina. Bert worked for logging camps, worked as an arc welder, and heavy equipment operator before becoming a forest ranger for Aitkin County. He worked for Aitkin County until his retirement in 1980. After their retirement, Bert and Marion moved to Swan Lake in Pengilly, MN and Bert worked as land developer of the Lake Shore Lots.
Bert is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marion; brother, James Kleven; sisters, Coletta Fisher, Rewybelle Johnson; niece, Kay Kleven; nephews, James Barry Kleven, Charles Fisher, Jr.; and grandson, Sean Melius.
He is survived by his stepchildren, Glenn LaSpina, Marie (Cecil) Bjorge, Jeffrey LaSpina; grandchildren, Anthony LaSpina, Julie (Patrick) LaSpina-Cormany, Jennifer (Gary) Geisler, Andrew Melius, Marsha (Scott) Anderson, Rachel LaSpina; great-grandchildren, Connor Wallene, Hunter Sommers, Miranda (Holly) Ford, JeTana Melius, Tiajia Melius (Noah Olds); great-great grandchildren, Madison and Caleb Gallegos, Malajia Melius, Finley Melius-Olds; nieces, Patty Vicent, Carol Richardson, Pam Fisher, Jeanie Johnson; and nephews, Thomas Fisher, Richard (Dalarae) Fisher.
Visitation will be Friday, December 2, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Carmel Lutheran Church, Jacobson, MN followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM. Rev. Mark Wagner will officiate. Burial and military honors will be at Ball Bluff Cemetery, Jacobson.
