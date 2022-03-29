Bertha L. Wilson 1928-2022

Bertha L. Wilson, age 94, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Monday, March 28, 2022, at Essentia Health - St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN.
Bertha was born in 1928 to James and Dora Jarrett in Valley Springs, AR. The family left Arkansas in a covered wagon and settled in Turlock, CA where Bertha grew up and attended school. It was there that Bertha met a young sailor, Frederick Wilson, and later married the love of her life on October 19, 1946, in Richmond, CA. In 1947, the couple moved to Grand Rapids, MN and began their family. Bertha worked for J.C. Penney and Kremer’s until retiring to babysit her grandkids who were the light of her life.
Bertha enjoyed listening to country music. Bertha and Fred were completely devoted to each other, spending any time they could together. They loved being outdoors, gardening, fishing, and being with family.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Fred; three brothers; and one sister. Bertha is survived her daughter, Cheryl (Tim) Braun of Rosholt, SD; sons, Jim (Nancy) Wilson of Grand Rapids, and Fred (Conni) Wilson of International Falls, MN; brother, Charles “Chuck” Jarrett of Harrison, AR; four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held on Friday, April 1, 2022, from 3:00-6:00 PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.