Bernice Suzanne Heinrich 1927 - 2022

Bernice Suzanne Heinrich, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN died Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by family.

Bernice was born in 1927 to John and Edna Johnson in Federal Dam, MN where she attended school. She graduated from Boy River High School in 1946. Bernice met her future husband, William Heinrich, while waitressing at a café. They were married on April 5, 1947 and made their home on the Heinrich farm over the next 70 years. Together they raised their three children, Richard, Barbara, and Jeffery.

