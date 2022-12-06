Bernice Suzanne Heinrich 1927 - 2022

Bernice Suzanne Heinrich, age 95, of Grand Rapids, MN died Monday, December 5, 2022, surrounded by family.
Bernice was born in 1927 to John and Edna Johnson in Federal Dam, MN where she attended school. She graduated from Boy River High School in 1946. Bernice met her future husband, William Heinrich, while waitressing at a café. They were married on April 5, 1947 and made their home on the Heinrich farm over the next 70 years. Together they raised their three children, Richard, Barbara, and Jeffery.
Bernice enjoyed camping, fishing, hosting BBQs, crocheting, and needle point. She loved to dance, enjoyed reading and spending time with her grandchildren and great- grandchildren. Bernice selflessly dedicated her life to serving others. She was a
longtime member of Our Redeemer Church in Cohasset.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers; and two sisters.
She is survived by her children, Richard, Barbara (Brian), Jeffery (Jackie); grandchildren, Andrea, Alicia, Jamie, Kris, Jennifer, Dara, Erika, Zachery, Jon, and their spouses; great-grandchildren, William, Grace, Isabella, Ella, Brayden, Tyler,
Kyana, Mehana, Kawai, Eva, and Aubrey.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 9, 2022, from 5:00-7:00PM at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, and on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 10:00AM at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. The funeral service will follow at 11:00AM at the church. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.