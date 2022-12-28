Bernice L. Diede, age 92, of Hill City, MN went to her eternal home Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Bernice was born in 1930 to William and Emma Treftz in Ashley, ND where she grew up and attended school. Bernice was united in marriage to Johnnie Diede on September 25, 1949, in Greenway, SD. Together made their home in Ashley and Bernice taught school. In 1956, Bernice and Johnnie moved to Virginia, MN and she raised their family. Bernice was a wonderful seamstress, sewing many beautiful holiday items for her children. After her children were grown, Bernice began working as an interior decorator and home designer, serving many homes in Grand Rapids.
Bernice was a kindhearted and extremely faithful lady. She was an artistic painter and a gardener, keeping wonderful flower and vegetable gardens. Bernice loved being a mom and grandmother.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Johnnie in 2011; infant son, John Diede; daughter-in-law, Sandy (Gibeau) Diede; and sister, Gladys Wanner.
She is survived by her children, Judy (Gordy) Huff, James Diede, Cheryl (Tom) Gustafson, Maxine Martinez, Gale (Robert) Gibbs; half-sister, Geraldine Berkholtz; half-brothers, Glenn and Karl Denning; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at 10:30 AM at Church of the Nazarene, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:30 AM celebration of life service. Pastors Paul Haddix and Ben Salmi will co-officiate. Burial will be on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at 1:00 PM at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visitwww.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
