Bernice L. Diede

Bernice L. Diede, age 92, of Hill City, MN went to her eternal home Thursday, December 22, 2022, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.

Bernice was born in 1930 to William and Emma Treftz in Ashley, ND where she grew up and attended school. Bernice was united in marriage to Johnnie Diede on September 25, 1949, in Greenway, SD. Together made their home in Ashley and Bernice taught school. In 1956, Bernice and Johnnie moved to Virginia, MN and she raised their family. Bernice was a wonderful seamstress, sewing many beautiful holiday items for her children. After her children were grown, Bernice began working as an interior decorator and home designer, serving many homes in Grand Rapids.

