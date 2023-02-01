Bernhart “Bernie” W. Jamsa 1923 - 2023

Bernhart “Bernie” W. Jamsa, age 99, of Grand Rapids, MN died Friday, January 27, 2023, at River Grand Assisted Living, Grand Rapids. Bernie was born in 1923 to Waino and Helmi Jamsa on the family farm in Brocket, ND. He graduated from Brocket High School in 1942 and worked on different farms until joining the United States Navy where he served from 1944-1946 in the Aleutian Islands on the USS Augury 149 Mine Sweeper and the last seven months in Guam. After his honorable discharge in 1946, Bernie began working MN Highway Department until 1950 when he transferred to Hanna Mining Company as a day maintenance foreman until his retirement in 1981. Bernie then worked for the Sawmill Inn from 1985-2000. Bernie and Irene Sutherland were united in marriage on April 30, 2005, blending their families together. Bernie was a member of the M.A. Hanna Retiree Club of Minnesota, V.F.W. Post 1720 of Grand Rapids, the Itasca Vintage Car Club, where he drove his 1931 model A coupe in many parades, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles of Grand Rapids.
Bernie is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Jackie; sister, Viola Harmon; brothers, Robert and William Jamsa; and an infant brother and sister.
Bernie is survived by his wife, Irene; children, Susan (Virgil) Voegele, Steven (Diana) Jamsa; stepchildren, Linda (Tom) Schedin, Cindy (Tim) Pinson, Diane (Dennis) Rasmusson, Randy Sutherland, Roger (Connie) Sutherland, Vicki (Dick) Rennick, Michael (Holly) Newton, Kent Newton; brothers, Arne Jamsa, Donald (Shirley) Jamsa; 17 grandchildren; 26 great
grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and many special nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at 11:00AM at Grace Bible Chapel, Grand Rapids, followed by the 12:00PM memorial service. Rev. Charlie Nelson will officiate. Burial with military honors will be at Hill Lake Cemetery, Hill City, MN at a later date.
Bernie’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Marc Fowler at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital, Dr. Andrew Janke at the VA Clinic in Brainerd, and Linda and Tom Schedin for the excellent care they gave.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids,