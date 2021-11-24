Bernard A. Schumacher, age 77, of Warba, MN passed away Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Bernard was born in 1943 in Sleepy Eye, MN, the 7th son of Benjamin and Frances Schumacher. He graduated from St. Mary’s High School in Sleepy Eye. He went on to graduate from St. Cloud State University with a bachelor’s degree and Bemidji State University with his master’s degree. Bernard and Kathleen “Kathy” Sharpe were united in marriage on July 26, 1968, in Minneapolis, MN. Bernard worked as a counselor for the State of Minnesota for Minnicep and DVR and was instrumental in getting the Nightingale Help Phone started.
Bernard led an active life and loved the outdoors where he could go sailing, canoeing, camping, fishing, and motorcycling. He loved good food and drinks with friends and loved telling stories. Bernard appreciated time spent with family. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.
Bernard is preceded in death by his parents and several brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Kathy; sons, Jared (Doreen) Schumacher of Alaska, Todd (Paula) Schumacher of Michigan; two grandsons, Gus (Taylor) Schumacher and Jonas Schumacher, both of Alaska; one sister; one brother; five sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
At this time, per Bernard’s wishes, no services will be held.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.