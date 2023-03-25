Bennett D. Passeri

Bennett D. Passeri, 61, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 due to prolonged health issues.

Ben was born on September 23, 1961, the son of Robert and Marie (Jewett) Passeri.  Ben was raised and attended school at Deer River, and was a proud member of the Class of 1979, with whom he had many lifelong friendships that he cherished.  

