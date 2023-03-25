Bennett D. Passeri, 61, of Grand Rapids, MN, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023 due to prolonged health issues.
Ben was born on September 23, 1961, the son of Robert and Marie (Jewett) Passeri. Ben was raised and attended school at Deer River, and was a proud member of the Class of 1979, with whom he had many lifelong friendships that he cherished.
Ben was active in school activities and sports, and if you knew Ben, you knew he held the record for most tackles in a game (18) for many years; he also wrestled heavyweight on the first DRHS team to ever go to the state tournament.
Ben joined the US Army, serving in Okinawa, Japan and the Philippines. After discharge, Ben worked the pipeline until returning to Minnesota in August of 1984 to attend Bemidji State University to begin his dream of becoming a Mortician.
Upon his return to the Deer River area, Ben met Deborah Dumm, whom he married in 1989, after graduating from the University of Minnesota School of Mortuary Science.
Ben worked at funeral homes in Minneapolis and Virginia, MN, before becoming the manager at Range Funeral Home in Hibbing, where Ben and Deb made their home and welcomed son Brett in 1992. Ben and his family moved to Grand Rapids in 1995 after accepting a job at Rowe Funeral Home, where he continued to be a Funeral Director until health issues forced him to retire in 2018. Ben and Deb parted ways in 2016 after Ben met Wanda Cullen, with whom he shared his life until his passing.
Ben loved watching sports, in particular, Michael Jordan, collecting antiques and flea markets, metal detecting, gambling at casinos and trips to Las Vegas, Diet Pepsi and sweets, all while chewing his favorite Copenhagen. Ben liked to wear flashy clothes and gold jewelry, but also never turned down a good, cheap or free deal.
Ben enjoyed having a Corvette or two around, as well as three and four wheelers; he even tried a Gold Wing at one point, but that didn’t turn out well for him or the fence. Ben enjoyed music concerts and attended many Moondance James, although comping in an RV always proved to be problematic for him.
A lover of all animals, Ben brought home numerous homeless pets over the years, and many dollars were spent feeding deer and his beloved blue birds. Ben took up kayaking and enjoyed riding in his side by side in his most recent years.
Ben was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Marie, older brother Bradley, and many other family members.
Ben is survived by his son Brett David Passeri, brother Brian Passeri, nieces and nephews and their children, as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and numerous lifelong friends. Ben also leaves behind his partner Wanda and her children and grandchildren, and his former wife Deb.
Per Ben’s request, there are no services planned at this time. Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
