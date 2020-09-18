Benjamin James Carter, age 31, passed away September, 16, 2020 in Deer River, MN. He was born in Deer River, MN on August 10, 1989.
Survived By: Parents Dr. Jeffrey & Amy Carter, sister Kayla (Jake) Lorentz, brother Jackson Carter (Andrea Major), nephew Beckett Lorentz, paternal grandmother Mary Ann Carter, maternal grandmother Shirley Jacobson, aunts and uncles: Cindy and Craig Bender, Tony & Sue Jacobson (McKenzie & Parker), Robin Allen (Ashley, Kelsie, Kirby), Ginger & Dave Baldwin (Jake, Janelle, Daniel), Tanya & Drew Prochazka (Graham, Tess, Bryce, Bryn).
Preceded By: Paternal grandfather James Carter & maternal grandfather Donald Jacobson
History: Ben was born and raised in Deer River, MN. He attended high school at Deer River High School, and went on to college at Itasca Community College & Hibbing Community College, where he graduated with his HVAC degree. Ben worked at Super One Foods in Deer River for many years where he was the local “grocery store rockstar”. As many know, the community recognized Ben as a standout; one of the hardest working employees at the store. Everyone loved to talk to him while shopping and he loved saying “hi” to all the locals. Ben also worked at Paul Bunyan Communications washing cars and doing various odd jobs.
Ben loved to downhill ski with his family every year, enjoyed hanging out on Deer lake boating and was the best dog-sitter for the family dog, Chamois. His biggest hobby, however, was playing video games. His quick wit and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
Honorary pallbearers: Jake Baldwin (cousin), Daniel Baldwin (cousin), Jake Lorentz (brother-in-law), and Tim Skelly (friend).
A visitation will be hosted Monday, September 21, 4-7 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River, MN. Funeral will be Tuesday, September 22 at 2 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church in Deer River.