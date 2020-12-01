Becky Ann Foss 1956 - 2020

Becky A. Foss age 63 of Marble passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at her home. Becky was born December 21, 1956 to Gordan and Mary (Romans) Mutchler in Grand Rapids, MN. She grew up in Blackberry, MN, spent most of her adult life in Bovey, MN and finally settled in Marble, MN. She was joined in marriage to her husband William “Floyd” Foss in 1988 at the Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Bovey, MN. Becky enjoyed gardening and baking, in her later years she developed a travel bug, she visited Oregon, Idaho and Florida among other places. Family was everything to Becky especially her children and grandchildren.
Becky was preceded in death by her parents, Gordan and Mary, Husband William “Floyd” Foss, sisters Monica Mutchler, Laverna Rebro, and brother in law, Mike Winkle. She is survived by her children, Craig (Krissie) Karjala, Grand Rapids, MN, Rachel Foss, Minneapolis, MN, Ann (Mark Good) Broussard, Keewatin, MN, Marrissa (Ralph) Foss-Kluck, Pengilly, MN, siblings, Leonard “Mutch” (Bev) Mutchler, Brainard, MN, Rolaine Winkle, Coeur d’Alene, ID, Neal (Sunny) Mutchler, Lakeland, FL, special sister-in-law, Heidi Varin, grandkids, Cassey (Beau) Hamilton, Madisson Karjala, Amaya Applebee, Nicholas Karjala, Aidan (Davinia Gangl) Broussard, Lennon Kluck, Marley Kluck, Alice Kluck, favorite neighbor, Sim and best friend of 63 years, Kim (Dusty) Solberg. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Becky’s family would like to extend a special thank you to Fairview Oncology department and Fairview Range Home Care and Hospice for the exceptional care they provided our mom, sister and grandma.
