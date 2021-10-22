Barbara Lee Troy 1953 - 2021

Barbara Lee Troy, age 68, of West Fargo, ND was given her eternal wings October 4, 2021. Barb was born in 1953 to Robert “Bob” and Betty Akre in Grand Rapids, MN. Barb graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1971 and went on to graduate from Minnesota State University – Morehead. She majored in nursing with a minor in sociology. She was a member of Hope Lutheran Church in Fargo, ND.
Barb excelled in her nursing career as a registered nurse. She thoroughly enjoyed caring for the geriatric population. She had a special way with her residents and their families as well as her coworkers. She was a hard worker, who knew how to make work fun. She will be remembered for her quick wit, jokes she played and for having a heart of gold.
Once retired, Barb continued to keep busy by picking up and watching her grandchildren after school. She was known as “Nannie” by her grandchildren. She cherished the bond she had with them and loved them greatly.
She volunteered at and routinely donated to the Home Bound Animal Shelter. Barb was also active in her church.
Barb enjoyed the simple things in life and valued the relationships she made. She enjoyed shopping, warm weather, spending time with the ones she loved, and making others laugh. She was an avid animal lover who enjoyed her special friend, her chihuahua Elliott.
Barb was a kind, genuine soul, with a giving heart, who always put everyone’s needs before her own. She often used humor to help herself and others to get through difficult times. She was admired for her determination, strength and ability to get through anything. She will never be forgotten and will forever be known to her family as, “a real-life superhero”!
She is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Betty Akre.
She was survived by her children Gayle (Greg) Heimbold of Lacey Township, NJ, Robb (Jeanie) Troy of Mahnomen, MN, Sarah (Jeremy) Hughes of Fargo, ND; grandchildren Damian (Kallie Olson) Troy, Rylee Hughes, Devon Troy, Brooklyn Hughes; great grandchild- Wryker Robert Troy; brother David (Jill) Akre, nieces Jessica and Samantha Akre; special pets- Elliott and Coco; as well as numerous extended family members.
Barb was cremated and will be buried in Cass Lake MN. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Memorials are preferred to the Home Bound Animal Shelter, Fargo, ND.
Arrangements are with Boulger Funeral Home of Fargo, ND.