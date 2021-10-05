Barbara Jo Krmpotich 1947 - 2021

Barbara Jo Krmpotich , age 73, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away on September, 30th 2021 unexpectedly in her home.
Barb was born in 1947 to Edwin and Gladys Utech in Grand Rapids, MN. Barb graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1965. After graduating she worked at Bridgeman’s in Grand Rapids. She married Richard Krmpotich on August 6th, 1966, in Coleraine, MN. They moved to Duluth, MN after they got married. There she fostered her love of children by babysitting until they adopted their own child in 1974.
Barb was a stay-at-home mom until she started administrative subbing with the Duluth ISD. She eventually took a full-time position as Administrative Secretary to the Duluth Technical College (now Lake Superior College) president. She retired in 2002, but she continued to occasionally fill in for different positions throughout the college (admin, bakery, subbing, etc.) when needed.
Barb was extremely talented at designing and constructing beautiful and elaborate flowerbeds. She loved the outdoors, especially being on a lake and hearing loons. Barb enjoyed art activities including ceramics, sewing, knitting, flower arrangements, painting. Barb was a fabulous cook and baker, which included making elaborate cakes. She always had homemade cookies, brownies, or breads around.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Gladys Utech and her sister, Marjorie Ross.
Barb is survived by her husband, Richard; her daughter, Risa (San Leon, TX); her granddaughter, Ashton (Doren Blake) Cattenhead (Charlotte, NC); her grandson, Gavin Cattenhead (Cedar Lake, IN); sister, Robyn (Darrell) Fox; numerous nieces and nephews, their families, and many loving relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 2 – 4 PM Saturday, October 9, 2021, at River Ridge Landing Community Center, 35824 River Circle Drive, Cohasset, MN. Memorials to National Loon Center Foundation (www.nationallooncenter.org) PO Box 642, Crosslake, MN 56442-0642.
During this time of COVID 19, please feel comfortable to wear a face mask or that whatever precautions needed. Should you have any symptom of the virus, please refrain from attending and extend a greeting by mail or telephone.