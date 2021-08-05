Barbara Jean (Ruff) Snetsinger, age 67, of Elk River, MN (formerly of Plymouth, MN), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 in Minneapolis, MN.
Barb is preceded in death by her parents, Verner Ruff and Martha Ruff, her stepmother, Faye Ruff and her brother Milton Ruff.
Barb is survived by her two sons Leo (Jenn Smith) Snetsinger and Donovan (Lisa) Snetsinger, three grandsons – whom she considered the lights of her life, Reese, Tanner and Devin Snetsinger. Also surviving are two siblings, Pauline (Leon) Carlson and LeRoy (Deborah) Ruff, three step-siblings, Roger (Lori) Bertram, Lori (Robert) Garsow and Nancy (Steve) Oberaigner, two uncles, Gene (Ramona) Mayer and Harry Ruff, best friend Cathy (George) Vansteenburg, and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Barb grew up on a farm and loved being outdoors. She was a hard worker but also took time to enjoy the little things. She often spoke fondly of her memories of dancing and traveling. She loved to paint home interiors and she never missed an opportunity to sit by a bonfire. She collected angels and her favorite meal was a good steak dinner - all the better if it was followed up with a piece of Tuxedo cake. She loved a good deal and was always looking for things that might be useful to those she loved. She often had a gift in hand when she greeted you because she ‘thought you might like this…”. She had a contagious laugh and her kindness made an impact on many. She had a special bond with Leo’s yellow lab, Miika, they would play ball endlessly and run errands together. Barb always made sure her boys felt special on their birthdays – always travelling to them with balloons, decorations and a cake so they could celebrate in full. Her favorite thing to do was spend time with her grandsons, they were the absolute joys of her life. She loved her family fiercely; she will be missed.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Rowe Funeral Home, beginning at 11:00 AM lasting until the noon memorial service. Rev. Patrick Lovejoy will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery.
