Barbara Corrine (Fideldy) Daigle 1933-2022

Barbara Corrine (Fideldy) Daigle was born on June 13, 1933, and left this world on April 27, 2022, at the age of 88. Barb was preceded in death by her beloved husband and best friend, Ernest; youngest daughter, Aileen Denise Daigle; parents, Pearl and Vincent Fideldy; brother, Eugene Fideldy; and sister, Doris (Floyd) Hennagir. Barb is survived by her children, Len (Julie) Daigle of Grand Rapids, Deb Daigle of Nashwauk, Adelle Daigle-Bjerke of Champlin; brother, Kenn (Pat) Fideldy; sister, Gloria (Tom) Thomsen; six grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; and countless other kids they helped raised.
Barb was a woman with a lot of spark. She was a natural born leader, fought for causes she believed in, and was sharp as a tack till the very end. She was deeply faithful and a blessing to many.
Barb helped raise her siblings, was a fashion model in her teen years, and worked for a doctor in Grand Rapids for several years as his housekeeper, nanny, and assistant to his disabled wife. She provided home care and hospice care for countless elderly. Barb worked at the Daigle Wild Rice Plant, was the manager of the Sun Dance Steak House in Ball Club, MN, and she was the caregiver to Ernest for the last years of his life.
“Come to the woods for here is peace.” Barb loved the outdoors and all it had to offer. She loved to hunt, fish, camp, sing around the campfire, and treasure hunt. You would often find her four-wheeling, checking out the wildflowers, and traveling. She enjoyed nature with all of her senses. She loved to hear the birds singing at the river, feeling the wind on her face, smell the many scents, from the sweet trailing Arbutus, lilacs, peonies, and roses to the rotting leaves in the fall, and the taste of maple syrup in the spring. Barb had a green thumb and grew beautiful flowers every year till the end of her life.
There will never be another Barbara Daigle. She touched the lives of many and probably will continue to, only from a different location. Come help us celebrate her unique and wonderful life! Wear bright colors.
Visitation will be Sunday, May 1, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 PM at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Grand Rapids and will continue on Monday, May 2, 2022, at 12:00 PM also at the church. The Mass of Christian Burial follow at 1:00 PM at the church. Fr. Jerry Weiss will officiate. Burial will be at Pine Ridge Cemetery, Deer River.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.