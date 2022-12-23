Barbara C. Hart 1951-2022

Barbara C. Hart was born March 4, 1951 Barbara C. Reed, daughter of James Meryl Reed, mother unknown. Raised by her dad James and her grandmother Aimee Floy Reed Barbara grew up in a rather large but loving family. Married right out of high school to Raymond A. Hart, her Navy boyfriend, she began a family journey of her own. Barb found herself raising 2 boys and moving 6 times in the first 11 years, settling down in Deer River following Ray’s retirement from the military.
With their 2 sons(Jay and Tom) married and starting families of their own, Ray and Barb started a new chapter of their lives together relaxing at home, visiting relatives, and helping their kids when necessary. Barb would divide her time between hanging out with Ray and gaming with her kids on the computer. Pretty soon, grandchildren happened and Barb found her true calling in life...spoiling other people’s kids. With 1 grandson and 5 granddaughters, Barb and Ray had never seemed happier.
Ray passed away on sept. 6th and sadly Barb followed 3 months later on Dec 6th. They continue their adventures in heaven now, leaving behind a large loving family that stretches across the country.
There will be a celebration of Barbs life in the spring of 2023
