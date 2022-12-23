Barbara C. Hart 1951-2022

Barbara C. Hart was born March 4, 1951 Barbara C. Reed, daughter of James Meryl Reed, mother unknown. Raised by her dad James and her grandmother Aimee Floy Reed Barbara grew up in a rather large but loving family. Married right out of high school to Raymond A. Hart, her Navy boyfriend, she began a family journey of her own. Barb found herself raising 2 boys and moving 6 times in the first 11 years, settling down in Deer River following Ray’s retirement from the military.

With their 2 sons(Jay and Tom) married and starting families of their own, Ray and Barb started a new chapter of their lives together relaxing at home, visiting relatives, and helping their kids when necessary.  Barb would divide her time between hanging out with Ray and gaming with her kids on the computer. Pretty soon, grandchildren happened and Barb found her true calling in life...spoiling other people’s kids. With 1 grandson and 5 granddaughters, Barb and Ray had never seemed happier.

To plant a tree in memory of Barbara 1951-2 as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you