Barbara A. Estey 1936 - 2021

Barbara A. Estey, age 84, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Grand Itasca Clinic and Hospital.
Barbara was born in 1936 to Ralph and Dorothy (Allen) Brown in Grand Rapids, MN. Barbara graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1954 and settled in the Swan River area to raise her family. Barbara worked at Grand Rapids Herald Review/Northprint for 32 years before her retirement.
Barbara enjoyed listening to country music, attending her flower gardens, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. Barbara was a member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, the American Legion Auxiliary, the Moose Auxiliary, and Club Grand.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Darrell Johnson and Bill Estey; sister, Janice Needham; son, Gordon Johnson; son-in-law, Dean Carrigan; stepson, Billy Estey; and great grandchildren, Whitney Happy, Jake Matthews, Chloe and Addison Skelly.
Barbara is survived by her children, Diane Happy of Scottsdale, AZ, Marlene Carrigan of Grand Rapids, MN, Bradley (Carol) Johnson of St. Cloud, MN, David (Paula) Estey of Marble, MN; sisters, Kay Villeneuve, of Grand Rapids, MN; ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and one great-great granddaughter.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at 10:00 at Rowe Funeral Home, Grand Rapids, MN followed by the 11:00 A.M. funeral service. Rev. George Gilbertson will officiate. Burial will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.