Audrey Mae “Noni” Baratto, longtime resident of Hill City, MN passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at her apartment in Crosslake, MN. She was born June 19, 1935 to William and Minnie M. (Almquist) Cuthbertson in Hibbing. After graduating from High School Audrey married Bernard Baratto on October 24, 1953 in Hibbing. They eventually moved to Hill City, MN where she and Ben resided for 58 years. Audrey was an Executive Secretary for the Blandin Corporation and a proud member of the Hill City, City Council. Audrey loved spending time in the outdoors. She and Ben enjoyed most of their days working together in their vegetable and flower gardens around their property. She also enjoyed traveling, knitting/sewing, reading, canning, playing cards, bird watching and spending time by the lake. Many will remember the countless hours she spent preparing meals for loved ones. What made Audrey the happiest was spending time with family and friends.
Audrey is survived by her two sons, James (DeAnna) Baratto, Breezy Point, MN, and Jerald (Lauri) Baratto, Crosslake, MN, her grandchildren, Katie (Kendall) Sawyer, Brainerd, MN, Ben (Amy) Baratto, Brainerd, MN, Anna (Tory) George, Wrenshall, MN, Renae (Matt) Balmer, Crosslake, MN, and Jeanna Landon, Excelsior, MN, her great-grandchildren, Adair Sawyer, Vincent Baratto, Reagan Baratto, Charlee Baratto, Bennett George, Maizy George, Estelle George, Sydney Balmer, Wyatt Balmer, Huck Balmer, Hudson Landon, and Vaida Landon, her extended family, Rose (Chuck) Schwankl, Overland Park, KS, Eugene (Angela) Baratto, Somerset, WI, and Lucia Shoberg, Duluth, MN, along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Baratto in 2016, her parents, William and Minnie Cuthbertson, granddaughter, Suzanne Baratto, siblings, Faye Johnson, Adair McDermott, Gerry Gorman, Lowell Cuthbertson, Curtis Cuthbertson, and Gordy Cuthbertson, and brother in-law Michael Shoberg.
Celebration of Audrey’s life will be at Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing at 11:00 am, Monday, June 6, 2022. Officiated by Steve Tomberlin. Visitation will be from 9:30 am to 11:00 am. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery of Hibbing, followed by food and refreshments at the funeral home.
