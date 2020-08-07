Audrey Mae (LeTourneau) (Litchke) Yost, age 92, of Deer River, MN passed away peacefully Thursday, August 6, 2020 at her home.
Audrey was born in 1927 to Louis and Luella LeTourneau in Remer, MN. Audrey grew up during the great depression years and learned the values of self-reliance, hard work, cleanliness, and appreciation for the simple things in life.
Audrey was a great wife, mom, and grandma. She was a wonderful cook, loved fishing, garage sales, and getting a bargain.
Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gordon Litchke and Charles Yost; three sisters, four brothers; and one grandchild.
Audrey is survived by four children, William (Gwen) Litchke, Sandra (John) Riehle, Cynthia (Kevin) Malmquist, Dale (Renee) Litchke; seven grandchildren; and ten great grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be at Itasca-Calvary Cemetery, Grand Rapids, MN.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN.